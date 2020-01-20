Spintec hires Asia, Australia regional sales manager

Jan 20, 2020 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Slovenia-based electronic casino table game supplier Spintec d.o.o. has appointed Peter Mihelj as regional sales manager for Asia and Australia.
The newcomer is said to have more than 15 years of experience in lead roles in a variety of industries.
“Peter’s addition to the team will allow us to strengthen our presence in the Asia-Pacific markets and improve the support and service we are able to offer our customers,” said Renato Bicic, Spintec’s sales director, quoted in a Friday press release by the firm.
Mr Mihelj said his main focus would be on business development, sales and project management.
Additionally, his new employer had “agreed to use my experience with organisations” in order to implement “new business models” and “agile” practices,” said Mr Mihelj.
Spintec has reported success recently in Asian markets. The group’s Spintec Aura standalone virtual multigame cabinet was recently installed at Studio City, a Macau gaming property promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.
The news was included in a press release issued last week by Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE), which acts as Spintec’s distributor for the Macau market.
