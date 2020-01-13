Striking NagaWorld workers back to work after deal: report

A number of workers at the NagaWorld casino complex (pictured in a file photo) in Phnom Penh, who took part in a strike last week, had reportedly returned to their jobs on Saturday after reaching a deal with the property’s promoter, Reuters news agency reported.

The NagaWorld casino complex is operated by Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd.

In a Saturday report, Reuters quoted one of the strikers and union activist as saying that NagaCorp had agreed to raise the workers’ salaries “between 18 percent and 30 percent”.

The report also said a deal struck between the striking employees and NagaCorp had obtained the reinstatement of a union president, Chhim Sithar, who had been suspended in September.

GGRAsia has approached NagaCorp for a comment, but did not receive a reply by the time this story went online.

In a Friday filing, NagaCorp defended the working conditions at its property and said it expected “no negative impact” on its business operations following the Thursday strike.

In its statement, NagaCorp described the workers’ action as an “illegal gathering”, and said the Phnom Penh Court of First Instance had issued a ruling order to “investigate the strike and to take the necessary legal action against the employees who were involved in the illegal strike for violation of the court injunction”.

NagaCorp also noted in Friday’s filing that the unionised workers were seeking a monthly minimum wage of US$300 for hotel employees, and US$500 for casino employees. A previous report from Reuters cited some of the striking workers as saying that their starting wages were at between the range of “US$150 to US$250” a month.

The filing to the Hong Kong bourse noted that Ms Sithar, described as president of the NagaWorld Union, had been suspended from her job as a result of “alleged breach of the group’s rules and regulations”. The company said at the time that it expected to “continue to suspend Ms Chhim Sithar, but with full pay, pending further investigations”.