Suntrust gets OK for unit handling hotel, tourism biz

Jan 20, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has certified the incorporation of a subsidiary of Suntrust Home Developers Inc that will handle the group’s hotel and other tourism-related businesses in that country’s capital, Manila.
The subsidiary is called Suncity WC Hotel Inc, according to a Wednesday filing from Philippine-listed Suntrust. Suncity WC Hotel will be responsible for “operating, managing, and/or maintaining hotels, health and wellness shops, cinema, car parks, entertainment centers, amusement centers and other tourism-related facilities,” said the parent company.
Suntrust is involved in the development of a casino hotel scheme (pictured in artist rendering) at the Westside City Project, located at Entertainment City in Manila. Suntrust is a company controlled by Hong Kong-listed Suncity Group Holdings, the latter controlled by Macau junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa.
In a release issued earlier this month, the Suncity brand has reiterated that the Manila project was “set to open its doors before 2023”.
Jan 06, 2021
Nov 25, 2020
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021Moody’s Investors Service Inc says it expects the ratio of adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Macau casino operators Melco Resorts and...
Jan 20, 2021
(Click here for more)
"The increased focus we can now bring to our gaming and amusement business [after a spin-off of the firm's cash-handling product business] will bring us closer to the customer as we align our offerings more directly with their needs"
Sim Bielak
Global president of casino equipment supplier SuzoHapp