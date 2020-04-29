SuzoHapp offers personal protection kit line for casinos

U.S.-based cash handling technology specialist and gaming industry equipment supplier SuzoHapp Group says it has launched a new line of products – the personal protection line – aimed at helping casinos and amusement centres “meet new regulations so they can reopen and operate safely”.

Products featured in the line include disposable masks, gloves, hand sanitiser, hand wipes, sanitising equipment, thermometers and body-temperature sensors, as well as what the firm terms “social-distancing stanchions”, understood to be a reference to a physical barrier that can be used to separate players if operators wish to do that.

A number of gaming markets across the globe have seen operations temporarily suspended as part of efforts to stem the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some jurisdictions – including some in the United Sates – have since reportedly announced measures to permit the reopening of gaming venues and other businesses.

Relaxations of strict lockdown policy typically involve steps such as measuring the body temperature of customers, the mandatory wearing of face masks, and heightened hygiene and sanitising procedures.

In a Tuesday written announcement, SuzoHapp said it had launched the personal protection line “for operators to get the majority of these products from a single partner”. That, according to the company, would allow operators “to save on shipping costs, and get products right away so they can reopen as soon as the restrictions are lifted”.

The statement quoted Sim Bielak, SuzoHapp’s global president of gaming and amusement, as saying: “We recognise that every day that the casinos and amusement centres stay closed costs them greatly. We hope to get our customers one step closer to reopening and making the reopening process easier by offering everything you need from a partner you can trust.”

According to SuzoHapp, the firm operates in 19 countries, and its dealer network reportedly covers more than 100 countries.

Other gaming suppliers had also announced they would be producing protection equipment to help fight the coronavirus crisis.

Casino equipment supplier TCSJohnHuxley said in early April that its development division based in York, in the United Kingdom, had started producing disposable face shields for National Health Service healthcare workers in that country.