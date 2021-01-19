SuzoHapp splits off cash handling biz, focuses on gaming

SuzoHapp Group says its cash-handling product business is being split from its “core” gaming-, amusement-, and sports betting-technology business.

The group flagged the change in a Monday statement, saying it was “effective immediately”. The new cash handling business will be called PayComplete.

Sim Bielak, global president of SuzoHapp, was quoted in the press release as saying: “As our offerings grew in number and complexity, it became apparent that we could operate more efficiently and serve our customers more effectively by separating into two independent entities.”

He added: “The increased focus we can now bring to our gaming and amusement business will bring us closer to the customer as we align our offerings more directly with their needs.”

Mr Bielak also stated that with the change, “our customers can expect much greater attention to be given to understanding and meeting their needs quickly, efficiently and cost effectively”.

The executive also suggested that what he termed the firm’s “optimised operations” would allow for “increased innovation, improved response times and greater customer service”.

SuzoHapp is owned by affiliates of Acon Investments LLC, a United States-based private equity firm said to manage approximately US$5.5 billion of capital.