TCS announces Saturn Auto Diamond Rotor roulette wheel

Casino equipment maker TCS John Huxley Ltd says it has an updated version of its “Saturn Auto” roulette wheel.

The “Saturn Auto Diamond Rotor” wheel (pictured) is said to offer a “wider variation of bounce” as the ball travels around the wheel. The aim, stated the firm, is to improve the appeal of casino roulette games to the players.

The new wheel can be linked to the company’s “Qorex” electronic gaming terminals or third-party electronic table game systems, said the company. The product also has a roulette-ball ‘firing’ button that can be operated by a casino dealer, it added.

The Saturn Auto Diamond Rotor can be supplied as an upgrade to existing Saturn Auto wheels via a factory-fitting process, said TCS John Huxley.

The United Kingdom-based company said in May it had launched a “Care & Protect” product range designed to help gaming operators ensure they can serve their customers safely as venues restart after the shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.