TCS casino safety product range for post-shutdown world

Casino equipment maker TCS John Huxley Ltd says it has launched a “Care & Protect” product range designed to help gaming operators ensure they can serve their customers safely as venues restart after the shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Monday press release the United Kingdom-based firm said one of the initial products in the range was a chip sanitiser (pictured).

“Gaming chips are an intrinsic element of any table game but due to the amount of handling they require, germs can spread easily,” noted the technology supplier.

Its chip sanitiser under the new product range uses patent-pending design, and ultraviolet-C light so that more than 80 pieces of casino currency can be cleared of germs on “every surface” in just “minutes”, according to the company.

Its design allows for one unit to be fixed under a gaming table playing surface or for multiple units to be stacked in the gaming pit to sanitise many hundreds of chips “safely, quickly and efficiently in minutes,” the announcement added.

Tristan Sjöberg, executive chairman of TCS John Huxley, said in prepared comments in Monday’s announcement: “Since the shutdown of casinos worldwide, it was evident that the industry was going to have to make radical changes to ensure the safety and well-being of their staff and customers,” after venues restarted.

He added: “As a result, we have developed our TCS John Huxley Care & Protect range of products that will provide the right tools to kick-start our industry as well as bringing peace of mind to everyone who works in or visits a casino. The offerings will continue evolving and expanding to serve the needs of our customers.”

Casino jurisdictions and operators in Asia Pacific have already flagged so-called social distancing measures coinciding with either resumption of paused business or ramping up of what has been much-curtailed business.

Bloomberry Resorts Corp, operator of the Solaire Resort and Casino in the Philippine capital Manila, “aims to restart with approximately 20 percent of its gaming capacity once the lockdown is lifted” in Metro Manila.

Macau adopted social-distancing steps on its casino floors after a 15-day shutdown in February to stop the spread locally of the novel coronavirus and its associated Covid-19 infection. Such steps have also been proposed for bricks and mortar casinos in the United States.