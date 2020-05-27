TransAct launches new safety product for casinos

Casino and food safety equipment supplier TransAct Technologies Inc announced on Tuesday the launch of “Epicentral Clean2Play”, a casino support product that is said to provide “real-time printed proof that a slot machine has been cleaned, sanitised, and is ready for play”.

TransAct’s newest product uses the Acres 4.0 clean machine system, “which detects when each gaming machine’s play session ends and instantly dispatches a staff member to sanitise the game,” said the gaming supplier in a written announcement.

Via Epicentral Clean2Play, the gaming machine then prints a certification ticket, which is placed on the machine. Before the next play session can begin, “the cleaning voucher will be removed from the slot machine allowing casino guests to see that the slot machine is certified as clean,” stated TransAct.

The statement quoted Bart Shuldman, chairman and chief executive of TransAct, as saying: “The launch of Epicentral Clean2Play marks a critical step toward the safe and sustainable reopening of casinos and gaming floors around the world.”

He added: Together with Acres 4.0’s Clean Machine, Epicentral Clean2Play provides an economical and efficient method to bolster player confidence that slot machines have been cleaned after a slot player finishes their session.”

Mr Shuldman said Epicentral Clean2Play addressed “several critical challenges facing the industry at this pivotal point in time, and we look forward to working with regulators and our industry partners to deploy the product as quickly as possible”.

Casino operations in a number of jurisdictions across the globe have been temporarily suspended as part of the efforts to contain the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gaming at existing Nevada casinos had been paused since March 18, although with a preliminary plan to resume business from June 4, subject to the approval of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.