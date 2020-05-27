TransAct launches new safety product for casinos

May 27, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Trends & Tech
Casino and food safety equipment supplier TransAct Technologies Inc announced on Tuesday the launch of “Epicentral Clean2Play”, a casino support product that is said to provide “real-time printed proof that a slot machine has been cleaned, sanitised, and is ready for play”.
TransAct’s newest product uses the Acres 4.0 clean machine system, “which detects when each gaming machine’s play session ends and instantly dispatches a staff member to sanitise the game,” said the gaming supplier in a written announcement.
Via Epicentral Clean2Play, the gaming machine then prints a certification ticket, which is placed on the machine. Before the next play session can begin, “the cleaning voucher will be removed from the slot machine allowing casino guests to see that the slot machine is certified as clean,” stated TransAct.
The statement quoted Bart Shuldman, chairman and chief executive of TransAct, as saying: “The launch of Epicentral Clean2Play marks a critical step toward the safe and sustainable reopening of casinos and gaming floors around the world.”
He added: Together with Acres 4.0’s Clean Machine, Epicentral Clean2Play provides an economical and efficient method to bolster player confidence that slot machines have been cleaned after a slot player finishes their session.”
Mr Shuldman said Epicentral Clean2Play addressed “several critical challenges facing the industry at this pivotal point in time, and we look forward to working with regulators and our industry partners to deploy the product as quickly as possible”.
Casino operations in a number of jurisdictions across the globe have been temporarily suspended as part of the efforts to contain the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gaming at existing Nevada casinos had been paused since March 18, although with a preliminary plan to resume business from June 4, subject to the approval of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020The coronavirus pandemic has been touted in some quarters...
May 15, 2020Macau’s so-called consumption subsidy scheme is...
Apr 09, 2020The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased...
Feb 14, 2020A straw poll by GGRAsia on the Macau government’s...
Dec 31, 2019Japan casino liberalisation will inch forward in 2020...
May 27, 2020China, reportedly a key target market for supplying tourists to Vietnam’s casino industry, is among 80 countries whose passport holders will have an option from July 1 to apply for an...
May 27, 2020
May 26, 2020Former monopolist of Macau casino business Stanley Ho Hung...
May 26, 2020Stanley Ho Hung Sun (pictured), the pioneer of modern Macau...
May 26, 2020Reaction came swiftly to the death of Macau casino...
May 26, 2020The death of SJM Holdings Ltd founder Stanley Ho Hung Sun...
"Much of the development in Macau would not have happened without him [Stanley Ho]"
Manuel Joaquim das Neves
Former director of Macau’s casino regulator