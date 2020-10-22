TransAct printers chosen for Hoiana Suncity in Vietnam

TransAct Technologies Inc says two of its support products for casino operators have been selected for use at Hoiana Suncity, a casino within the Hoiana resort on the central coast of Vietnam.

TransAct’s Epic 950 printer (pictured in a file photo) – for generation of so-called ticket-in, ticket out (TITO) vouchers – will be installed in the casino’s “300 slot machines”, said the supplier.

The firm’s Epic Edge TT printer – described as TransAct’s latest casino printer technology – will be supplied for Hoiana Suncity’s cash desk applications, the technology firm added in a Wednesday press release.

In late June, Suncity Group Holdings Ltd, a firm controlled by Macau junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, said a “preview” period had begun for Hoiana casino operations. The Suncity entity has a 34-percent indirect holding in the scheme.

Alex Khoo, general manager, casino, at Hoiana Suncity, was quoted in the Wednesday announcement as saying TransAct’s products had been chosen due to that firm’s “excellent reputation for reliability as well as the newest, most advanced features”. He added that TransAct also offered “personalised customer service and support”.

Bart Shuldman, TransAct’s chairman and chief executive, was cited as saying in the release that his firm welcomed working with “yet another fantastic client”, and looked forward to “future opportunities to expand our relationship”.

TransAct says its Epic 950 printer product is in “over 750,000” slot machines around the world.

The firm says the Epic Edge TT features a printer, internally mounted power supply, and optional ServerPort in a compact design.

In early August, Andrew Lo, an executive director of Suncity Group Holdings, said that the Hoiana Suncity casino had available at the time 54 gaming tables and more than 250 slot machines.

Suncity Group Holdings also has a sizeable investment in another operational Asia-Pacific casino resort, Tigre de Cristal, via the latter’s chief promoter, Hong Kong-listed Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd.

Suncity Group Holdings also has an interest – via a Philippine entity called Suntrust Home Developers Inc – in a new Philippine casino investment currently under development that is part of the Westside City Project in Manila.