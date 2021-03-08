UA Galaxy Cinemas normal as HK ops cease: Galaxy Ent

UA Galaxy Cinemas, the multiple-screen cinema facility at the Galaxy Macau casino resort, is operating as usual, the resort promoter Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd has confirmed to GGRAsia. In neighbouring Hong Kong, the UA Cinemas brand said on Monday it was ceasing business there with “immediate effect” and was in winding-up proceedings via the Hong Kong courts.

“UA Galaxy Cinemas is operating as usual,” stated Galaxy Entertainment in an emailed reply to GGRAsia on Monday in response to our enquiry.

In a Monday notice, the Hong Kong-based UA Cinemas brand stated that it would no longer trade in Hong Kong due to the “unavoidable and devastating pressure” it faced since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen many entertainment facilities in Hong Kong shuttered for extensive periods.

In Macau, the UA Galaxy Cinemas site within Galaxy Macau had been shut from late January last year, resuming operations on September 28, with virus-containment and social-distancing measures in place. The Macau government had only mandated closure of all the city’s cinemas from February 5 to March 1 last year, but UA Galaxy Cinemas opted for the longer shutdown.

In Hong Kong, the UA Cinemas brand had been shuttered for for more than 100 days last year due to Covid-19 countermeasures by that city’s government, reported on Monday Hong Kong media outlet the South China Morning Post.