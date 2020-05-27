Vietnam e-visa for Chinese, others from July 1: reports

May 27, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
China, reportedly a key target market for supplying tourists to Vietnam’s casino industry, is among 80 countries whose passport holders will have an option from July 1 to apply for an electronically-generated entry visa.
That is according to a number of Vietnam media outlets, citing a resolution signed off on Monday by the national government.
By July 1 Vietnam expects to be welcoming back tourists in greater numbers following lockdown measures to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.
Non-essential businesses – including casinos but excluding nightclubs and karaoke parlours – had been permitted to reopen from May 8.
The e-visa system announced on Monday will also be available to holders of either a Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) passport or a Hong Kong SAR passport.
Visa-on-arrival had already been available for a fee to holders of a mainland China-issued passport as well as those with either a Macau or Hong Kong one. But at some ports of entry waiting time was required, according to information collated by GGRAsia.
The 80 countries covered by the e-visa scheme include other regional neighbours, namely India, Japan, Myanmar, the Philippines and South Korea; along with many European Union countries and Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
According to the National Web Portal on Immigration, a Vietnam-government website, the e-visa fee is US$25, but the service does not apply to “Chinese e-passport holders”.
Suncity Group Holdings Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed firm controlled by Macau junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, is investing in a new casino resort project called Hoiana on Vietnam’s central coast, due to have a preview period this year. According to some commentary, it is eyeing in particular Chinese tourists familiar with the Macau market.
