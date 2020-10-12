Widus Group says casino operating at reduced capacity

The Widus Group says its casino and hotel at Clark Freeport Zone in the Philippines have “gradually resumed activities”, in line with the guidelines from the local government regarding prevention of Covid-19. “We are currently operating at reduced capacity,” said a spokesperson in comments to GGRAsia.

The Widus Group is the owner and developer of the Widus Hotel and Casino (pictured) at Clark Freeport Zone. The group is also preparing to expand its operations to the neighbouring area of New Clark City.

“In accordance with MGCQ (Modified General Community Quarantine) guidelines set by the government, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), Widus Hotel and Casino has gradually resumed its activities after being allowed to partially reopen,” stated the firm’s spokesperson.

The person added: “We are currently operating at reduced capacity and strictly observing international and local health protocols and countermeasures against Covid-19.”

At the end August, the country’s casino regulator Pagcor confirmed to GGRAsia that some casino resorts in that country had been allowed to reopen “limited to a maximum of 30 percent capacity” and with strict health countermeasures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Casino operators say they have implemented stringent measures against Covid-19 since the reopening of their respective properties. Common steps now in place in such venues include: a requirement for people to use face masks; making sure people stay a safe distance from each other in the gaming areas and other public places; employment of thermal-temperature checks; and frequent disinfection of high-traffic areas.

“As we reopen, the number-one priority has been, and will continue to be, the health and wellbeing of our staff, guests and the entire gaming community,” said the Widus Group representative.

Casino complexes in the Philippines had been told to close, starting in mid-March, due to the pandemic. But properties had been allowed partially to resume casino operations as more relaxed quarantine measures were phased in, according to the country’s regulator.