Wynn and Melco also flag bonus for Macau staff

A further two of Macau’s six casino operators announced on Monday extra payments for staff. Wynn Macau Ltd and Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd made public the news soon after MGM China Holdings Ltd had said on Monday it would also be giving special pay to eligible workers.

In early January, Sociedade de Jogos de Macau SA, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, said it would be giving its eligible employees what it termed “living subsidies” equivalent to “two months or 1.5 months” of salary.

In its Monday statement, Wynn Macau Ltd described its move as an “annual bonus equal to one month’s gross salary,” for all eligible staff at its properties Wynn Macau on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace on Cotai.

The press release did not mention a date for payment.

The firm added such outlay would go to “98.5 percent of the current workforce of 13,069”. It did not clarify the selection criteria.

“This bonus is being awarded to show the company’s appreciation to all employees for their dedication and commitment during what has been a uniquely challenging 2020,” stated Wynn Macau Ltd.

The company said the bonus payment would be 70 percent cash, and 30 percent in the form of a stored-value “’Wynn Care Macau Pass’ consumption card”. The latter was a reference to the Macau Pass electronic payment system, widely used in Macau for shopping and for services.

“This combined payment will enable Wynn team members to continue supporting the many small and essential local businesses in our community that have been experiencing difficulties over the past 12 months,” said the casino firm, which is controlled by United States-based Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Melco Resorts said its payment was a “one month non-recurring discretionary bonus payout” for eligible non-management employees. Its announcement indicated the payment would occur before Chinese New Year, which falls on February 12.

The company quoted Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and chief executive, as saying the move was to “recognise the hard work, loyalty and dedication of our eligible non-management colleagues”.

Mr Ho added that 2020 had been “challenging, affecting businesses and communities all around the world”.

“We appreciate our colleagues’ every contribution during this difficult time as we continue to stand as one to weather the challenges in the new year, with optimism and courage,” added the Melco Resorts’ boss.