Yokohama to start month of public consultation on IR idea

Authorities in the Japanese city of Yokohama (pictured) made public on Wednesday a document related to public policy regarding the possibility of a so-called integrated resort (IR) in the metropolis.

The local government plans to conduct from Friday (March 6) until April 6 a public consultation on the document, according to GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent.

The idea is that the paper – in concert with community feedback – would form the basis for Yokohama’s IR implementation policy. Such a policy should be crafted by June, to be followed by a request-for-proposal phase aimed at private-sector potential partners.

The term “IR” is used in Japan to denote large-sale tourism facilities with meeting space, hotels, shops and entertainment as well as a casino.

A maximum of three casino resorts will be allowed in Japan in a first phase of liberalisation, and cities or prefectures qualified to have one will need to make a bid to the national government once they have chosen commercial partners for such schemes.

In late December it emerged that seven entities that are already gaming operators in their own right had submitted concepts to Yokohama regarding IR schemes.

Yokohama’s suitors included as of that time Genting Singapore Ltd, operator of Resorts World Genting casino complex in Singapore, and Macau-based Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. Those two operators had withdrawn from contention in Osaka during the request-for-proposal phase. Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Wynn Resorts Ltd – two casino groups also with Macau operations – have respectively announced a Yokohama focus in their campaign to win a Japan casino licence.