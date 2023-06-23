100k visitors to Macau on Dragon Boat public holiday

Jun 23, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau had 100,749 visitors on Thursday, a public holiday in mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as in Macau, and that marks the annual Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Tuen Ng Festival.
The information was given by Macau’s Public Security Police, the force that controls the city’s immigration posts.
About 39 percent of the tally arrived via the Border Gate land crossing with Zhuhai, in neighbouring Guangdong province. That post provided 38,970 arrivals, and was the busiest entry checkpoint to Macau on that day.
According to China’s State Council, this year’s Dragon Boat Festival covers three days: Thursday, Friday and Saturday and they are all public holidays on the mainland, creating the potential for a long-weekend break for mainland residents. In Macau and Hong Kong, only Thursday was a public holiday.
During May – the start of which encompassed a portion of a so-called Golden Week holiday in mainland China – Macau had just over 2.21 million visitor arrivals, a daily average of more than 71,000. That monthly aggregate was however slightly down on April, the tail-end of which accounted for the first few days of Golden Week.
Citigroup suggested in a Tuesday note that investors in the Macau casino sector should focus on the spending power of post-pandemic visitors to the city, rather than the headline number.
