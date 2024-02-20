181 held in Malaysia police op vs illegal gambling at CNY

 

Police in Malaysia’s southernmost state, Johor, detained 181 people, including eight foreigners, during a special operation from February 5 to 15 against illegal gambling allegedly organised by individuals and syndicates “during the Chinese New Year [CNY] festive season”.

That is according to several media outlets, citing local police chief M. Kumar.

In the action, designated ‘Operation Limau’, police seized MYR162,533.50 (US$33,924) in cash and gambling paraphernalia, the police boss was also cited as saying.

Those held comprised 136 men and 37 women, aged between 20 and 60. Among them were the eight foreigners: five men and three women, stated Mr Kumar.

The detainees will be investigated for suspected breaches of the country’s Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, said one of the reports.

Malaysia’s only legal operator of casino games is Resorts World Genting at Genting Highlands, outside the country’s capital Kuala Lumpur, and run by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

