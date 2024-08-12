1H GGR at Affilka by SOFTSWISS doubles y-o-y

Affilka, the SOFTSWISS affiliate management platform, saw gross gaming revenue (GGR) via such partners double in the first six months this year, said SOFTSWISS, an online gaming software services provider.

Affilka by SOFTSWISS is said now to power 375 gaming brands, demonstrating stable growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

SOFTSWISS said that in the period, player deposits via Affilka increased by 2.3 times, and affiliate payments demonstrated almost 60 percent year-on-year growth.

Affilka is presented by SOFTSWISS as a modular affiliate marketing software platform for the iGaming sector.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, was cited saying in a press release: “Recognising the vital role of affiliate marketing for success within the rapidly changing iGaming landscape, we put a lot of effort into offering exceptional service that meets our clients’ needs and anticipations.”

She added: “The current product performance reveals stable and continuous growth that underlines our dedication to innovation and enriching the user experience.”

In the first half of 2024, over 65,000 new affiliate accounts were registered with the SOFTSWISS affiliate service, making up almost a quarter of all accounts on the platform. The indicator increased by 50.9 percent compared to the first half of the previous year.

New player registrations grew by 77 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. In absolute terms, the metric exceeded 17.9 million over the period under analysis. The number of unique clicks on referral links surpassed 965 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the same period of the previous year, said the brand.