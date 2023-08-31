1H GGR linked to affiliates powered by Affilka up 79pct

Online gaming brands making use of Affilka – the SOFTSWISS affiliate management platform – saw their first-half gross gaming revenue (GGR) related to affiliates increase 79.2 percent year-on-year, according to a press release on Tuesday by the gaming software provider.

SOFTSWISS said that during the period total iGaming player deposits attributable to affiliates grew 90.4 percent year-on-year, and total affiliate payments rose 60 percent. The firm gave the figure in a overview of Affilka’s performance during the first six months of 2023.

Affilka is presented by SOFTSWISS as a modular affiliate marketing software platform for the iGaming sector.

“With a growing number of clients and their affiliates, we have expanded our team almost by a third over the past year,” said Angelika Antonova, head of sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS, as cited in the update.

She added that the firm was working on expanding the scope of Affilka’s traffic reporting tool, while also working on enhancing its commission constructor tool.

The statement said that in the first half of 2023, iGaming brands using Affilka recorded more than 10.0 million new player registrations attributable to affiliates. “This figure highlights the pivotal role of effective affiliate management in driving iGaming success,” stated SOFTSWISS.