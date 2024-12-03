1xAffiliates to take part in Affiliate World Asia event

1xAffiliates, an affiliate programme of bookmaker 1xBet, says it will take part in the Affiliate World Asia conference, on December 4 and 5 in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The event is described as a gathering that brings together “top affiliate marketing and e-commerce leaders” to discuss the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of digital marketing.

A 1xAffiliates representative said in prepared remarks: “We’re looking forward to meeting partners – both proven and potential. We plan to share our experience and discuss potential collaborations.”

The person added: “Our team has prepared a product presentation at the highest level. It can’t be otherwise: Asia is the most populated region in the world, and it continues to develop fast. We have big plans on this continent.”

The announcement stated that the 1xAffiliates programme “unites over 100,000 affiliates around the world and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users”.

According to the brand, “up to 65 percent of registered users get converted into the first depositors”. It also said it provides a “commission of up to 50 percent” for every referred registered customer.

Aside from automatic weekly commission payouts, and real-time statistical updates, the programme provides dedicated account management, the firm said.