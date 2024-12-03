 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

1xAffiliates to take part in Affiliate World Asia event

Dec 03, 2024 iGaming, Latest News  

1xAffiliates to take part in Affiliate World Asia event

1xAffiliates, an affiliate programme of bookmaker 1xBet, says it will take part in the Affiliate World Asia conference, on December 4 and 5 in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The event is described as a gathering that brings together “top affiliate marketing and e-commerce leaders” to discuss the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of digital marketing.

A 1xAffiliates representative said in prepared remarks: “We’re looking forward to meeting partners – both proven and potential. We plan to share our experience and discuss potential collaborations.”

The person added: “Our team has prepared a product presentation at the highest level. It can’t be otherwise: Asia is the most populated region in the world, and it continues to develop fast. We have big plans on this continent.”

The announcement stated that the 1xAffiliates programme “unites over 100,000 affiliates around the world and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users”.

According to the brand, “up to 65 percent of registered users get converted into the first depositors”. It also said it provides a “commission of up to 50 percent” for every referred registered customer.

Aside from automatic weekly commission payouts, and real-time statistical updates, the programme provides dedicated account management, the firm said.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

1xAffiliates to take part in Affiliate World Asia event

1xAffiliates to take part in Affiliate World Asia event

Dec 03, 2024  

1xAffiliates, an affiliate programme of bookmaker 1xBet, says it will take part in the Affiliate World Asia conference, on December 4 and 5 in the Thai capital, Bangkok. The event is described as a...
Read More
Foreign tourists to Philippines nearly 5mln in year to Nov

Foreign tourists to Philippines nearly 5mln in year to Nov

Dec 03, 2024  

Studio City promoter clinches US$250mln credit facility

Studio City promoter clinches US$250mln credit facility

Dec 03, 2024  

Kangwon board nod US$128mln new casino and leisure space

Kangwon board nod US$128mln new casino and leisure space

Dec 03, 2024  

Lotte Tour November casino sales at nearly US$19mln

Lotte Tour November casino sales at nearly US$19mln

Dec 02, 2024  

Pick of the Day


US$128 million

Amount that Kangwon Land Inc plans to invest to build a second casino venue