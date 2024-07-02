1xBet extends partnership deal with FC Barcelona until 2029

Worldwide bookmaker 1xBet says it has renewed for five more seasons until 2029, a deal with European football giant FC Barcelona as its global partner and betting partner.

1xBet said the renewed agreement would give its brand exposure on FC Barcelona’s various international digital advertising assets, as well as access to the club’s athletes, for the purposes of producing promotional content.

Such access would cover the men’s football teams (members pictured) and the women’s football teams; FC Barcelona’s indoor sports teams; and former players who represent the Barça Legends squad, stated 1xBet.

Alex Sommers, a spokesman for 1xBet, said in a Monday statement: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with one of the world’s most famous sports brands.”

The spokesman added: “In business, as in sports, it is important to be in a team with a reliable partner and work hard to achieve results. The extension of the agreement with FC Barcelona confirms that we are on the right track.”

Juli Guiu, vice-president of FC Barcelona marketing, was quoted saying: “The renewal of the agreement with 1xBet is the consolidation of a long-term collaboration that will help us to reassert our commercial strategy in the global sphere.”

The club representative added: “Our aim is to continue working together as we have until now, in liaison with a benchmark brand in the online technology and gambling market.”

1xBet says it has 17 years of experience in the betting and gambling sector.

As well as FC Barcelona, the list of official partners of 1xBet includes French soccer giants Paris Saint-Germain, and LOSC Lille, as well as the Italian top-flight football league Serie A, the Confederation of African Football, “and other internationally-recognised sports brands and organisations”.