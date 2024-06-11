1xBet named ‘Digital Sports Betting Operator’ of 2024

Bookmaker 1xBet was recognised as the ‘Digital Sports Betting Operator of the Year’ in the “Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024”. The winners were announced on June 4, during the second day of the latest SiGMA Asia trade show, in Manila, the Philippine capital.

“The potential of the Asia-Pacific market is enormous, and it is very important for us to be among the industry leaders here,” stated 1xBet representatives in a press release.

They added: “We are glad that leading professional community representatives highly appreciated our product. Interest in sports betting in the region is growing steadily. We will continue to consider player preferences and carefully monitor local events to offer our customers the best gaming conditions.”

The Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 are promoted by Gambling Insider, an industry news outlet, with the awards “independently adjudicated by KPMG Isle of Man”.

1xBet said it had “already won several prestigious trophies” this year.

The global bookmaker won the award as ‘Affiliate Company of the Year’ at the “International Gaming Awards 2024”, and it was chosen as the ‘Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year’ at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024.

The company was also recognised as the ‘Best eSports Operator 2024 in Latin America’ at the SiGMA Americas Awards earlier this year.

1xBet says it has 17 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry, offering wagers on “thousands” of sporting events as well as “popular games from top online casino providers”.

The company described itself in an April campaign as official betting partner for elite French soccer club Paris Saint Germain. It says other 1xBet partners are elite French side LOSC Lille, as well as Catalan superclub FC Barcelona in Spain, and Italy’s Serie A soccer league.

In February 1xBet said it had named as Asia brand ambassador Kai Sotto, a young and rising Filipino basketball player.