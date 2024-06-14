1xBet wins Best Affiliate Program at SiGMA Asia Awards

Global bookmaker 1xBet has been named ‘Best Affiliate Program 2024’ at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024, held in Manila, the Philippine capital.

The ceremony was during the recent SiGMA Asia 2024 trade show and conference for the online gaming industry. The latter was from June 3 to 5 at the SMX Convention Center, Manila’s largest exhibition venue.

1xBet said in a press release: “Our team worked hard to receive this award, and we are glad that the professional community appreciates our efforts.”

The brand added: “Success at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024 will be an excellent motivation for our team and an important signal for partners who want to make money with us.

“The Asian market is developing dynamically, and we want to be the initiator of qualitative changes in the region.”

On June 4, at a separate awards ceremony in Manila during SiGMA Asia 2024 – the ‘Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024’ – 1xBet was recognised as the ‘Digital Sports Betting Operator of the Year‘.

SiGMA Asia will return to Manila in June 2025, says the show organiser.