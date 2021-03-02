2021 board named for International Gaming Standards Assn

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) has added to its board Scott Cowan, manager of destination gaming at Canada’s Atlantic Lottery Corp.

Other sitting senior officials and board members of the association – a body which works to improve technical standards and protocols in the gambling services sector – have been returned to office for 2021, said a Monday announcement.

They include: Roman Czubak, of casino equipment maker Novomatic AG, as the association’s chair; Earle Hall, chief executive of digital technology firm Axes.ai, as vice chair; and Paul Burns, formerly senior manager strategic gaming development at Atlantic Lottery, appointed as treasurer and secretary.

Returning as IGSA board members are Adrian Marcu, vice president of architecture for gaming equipment and digital games provider International Game Technology Plc; Bala Kuthyar, vice president of engineering at Scientific Games Corp; Martin Pedak, director of technical compliance at gaming software provider Playtech Plc; Nimish Purohit, senior director of technical compliance at slot machine maker Aristocrat Technologies Inc; and Syed Hussain, chief information officer, Oregon Lottery.

“IGSA board members are volunteers, and we are grateful to each of them for their leadership and dedication in bringing forth standards that continually propel the global gaming industry,” said IGSA president, Peter DeRaedt, in prepared remarks contained in Monday’s press release.