2023 Jeju Dream Tower casino sales US$116mln, up 249pct

Full-year casino sales at Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, operator of the Jeju Dream Tower resort (pictured) in Jeju, South Korea, rose 248.7 percent year-on-year, to KRW152.30 billion (US$116.1 million), versus KRW43.68 billion in 2022. The property has a foreigner-only casino.

A Tuesday filing to the Korea Exchange said full-year table game sales were KRW138.01 billion, a year-on-year increase of 263.7 percent.

Machine-game sales for 2023 were KRW14.29 billion, up 149.3 percent year-on-year.

The casino sales figures quoted are net of any commissions paid to agents in relation to gross gaming revenue generated by the property, and are therefore different from industry sales figures compiled by the Korea Casino Association, noted the filing.

Lotte Tour’s 2023 casino table drop, the amount paid by customers to purchase chips for table games, was up 154.2 percent from the prior year, at KRW1.27 trillion.

For December, casino sales actually fell 20.6 percent month-on-month, to just under KRW14.23 billion. But such December sales were still up 582.5 percent year-on-year.

Table drop in December was KRW126.30 billion, up 8.0 percent on November, and up 96.0 percent on December 2022.