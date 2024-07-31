250-room InterContinental hotel to open at Hann Reserve

Hann Philippines Inc, the casino resort developer behind the Hann Resorts brand, has signed a franchise agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce the InterContinental hotel brand to the Hann Reserve complex at Clark, in the Philippines,

“InterContinental Clark will sit at the heart of the 450-hectare [1,112-acre] Hann Reserve luxury estate in New Clark City,” stated Hann Philippines in a Tuesday written announcement.

Construction of the InterContinental-branded hotel, with 250 rooms, will start in 2027, according to the release. The hotel is scheduled to open to the public in 2031, it added.

Aside from two restaurants and two bars, the new hotel will also feature, among other offerings, “meeting spaces for 600 people” and a “retail outlet”.

The update quoted Chris Anklin, senior director for development at IHG, as saying: “Hann Reserve represents one of the new waves of development growth in the [Philippine] market, which IHG is supporting.”

He added: “We are confident that InterContinental Clark will enhance its [the destination's] attractive mix of leisure, lifestyle and business offerings and we look forward to working alongside our partners to bring more of our much-loved brands to new and exciting locations across the country.”

Daesik Han, chairman and chief executive of Hann Philippines, said in prepared remarks that the company was “delighted” to partner with IHG as it continues to develop the Hann Reserve complex.

“The InterContinental brand will bring a fresh take on luxury at Hann Reserve … and I’m confident it will elevate New Clark City as a world-class leisure destination,” stated Mr Han.

“We hope this is the first of many collaborations through which we leverage IHG’s world-class luxury and lifestyle portfolio and introduce new tourism concepts and stay experiences for all travellers together,” he added.

Hann Reserve will feature a golf course from a design firm founded by retired champion Jack Nicklaus, due to be completed in 2025. It will be one of three 18-hole courses to be built as part of the luxury development.

The whole multi-phase scheme is due to have several upmarket hotels, villas, and “residences”, according to its promoter, Hann Philippines Inc, a company led by entrepreneur Daesik Han.

In December, a Banyan Tree-branded hotel project broke ground at the Hann Reserve site.

A fortnight ago it was reported that Hann Philippines was planning an initial public offering (IPO), with the company said to be looking to raise between PHP15 billion (US$256.8 million) and PHP20 billion.

The firm’s vice president for finance, Mitchell Amador-Estacio, said in remarks to GGRAsia at the time, that the company was “continually looking at various options for funding, including debt, and capital markets, either in debt or equities”.