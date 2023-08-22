2Q y-o-y dip in Macau gaming workforce, earnings average up

The number of full-time workers in the Macau gaming sector declined 3.5 percent year-on-year to 51,693 in the second quarter, but average earnings – excluding bonuses – showed a 6.3-percent increase year-on-year.

That is according to the “Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages” for the industry, published on Monday by the city’s Statistics and Census Service. Survey results are issued twice a year.

The number of full-time industry employees in the three months to June 30 was down by 481 compared to December-end 2022.

Macau had 23,675 employed table games dealers as of the second quarter, a decline of 1.7 percent year-on-year.

Casinos in Macau have seen recovery in their business since the beginning of this year, coinciding with the ending of Covid-19 related restrictions in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

According to the latest staff and wages survey for the gaming sector, the average monthly wage of full-timers was MOP24,730 (US$3,072) in June, up by 6.3 percent on the same month a year earlier.

Average monthly earnings of dealers increased by 5.0 percent year-on-year, to MOP20,330 as of June.

The quarterly survey does not include people working either for VIP gambling junket promoters, or junket associates.

There were 113 job vacancies in the gaming sector in the second quarter, an increase of 94 compared with only 19 vacancies in the prior-year quarter.

The employee recruitment rate of the gaming sector in the second quarter stood at 1.9 percent, up by 1.6 percentage points year-on-year; while the employee turnover rate increased by 0.9 percentage points, to 2.4 percent. The job vacancy rate in the second quarter was 0.2 percent.

The data suggested that the staffing outlook in Macau’s gaming sector was “relatively stable” during the reporting period, said the statistics service in remarks included in the survey.