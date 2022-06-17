3 Dragon satellites continue ops to Dec 31: report

Golden Dragon Group Co Ltd has an agreement with Macau casino licensee SJM Holdings Ltd to continue gaming until December 31 at three Dragon-branded satellite casinos in the city. That is according to a Friday report from the Portuguese-language radio service of public broadcaster TDM, citing sources it did not identify.

The casinos are: Golden Dragon (pictured) – the original venue of the group – Million Dragon, and Royal Dragon; all on Macau peninsula. According to the redio report, they have in aggregate 200 casino tables.

GGRAsia approached SJM Holdings for confirmation of the report, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

A fourth property, Grand Dragon, in Taipa, is a satellite under the Macau gaming licence of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

Golden Dragon Group is led by Macau businessman and former local legislator Chan Meng Kam.

Macau’s satellite venues – mostly casino hotels that have third-party promoters or investors, but that respectively rely on the gaming licence of one of Macau’s casino concessionaires – face a new regulatory framework to coincide with a fresh set of gaming concessions due to come into force at some stage next year.

In other developments regarding the Macau satellite sector on Friday, a half-page advert appeared in Chinese-language newspaper Macao Daily News, in the name of an entity called Rio Holdings Ltd.

It made a complaint – without naming Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, the relevant gaming licence holder – about the circumstances leading to the closure of satellite venue Rio Casino at the end of the trading day on Wednesday.

The advert on behalf of Rio Holdings claimed: “Throughout the process, the concession company had never negotiated with the company about cooperation after the renewal of the [gaming] concession, as well as had never proposed the continuation of operation by leasing the venue.”

GGRAsia approached Galaxy Entertainment, seeking comment on the claim in the advert, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.