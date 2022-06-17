3 Dragon satellites continue ops to Dec 31: report

Jun 17, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Golden Dragon Group Co Ltd has an agreement with Macau casino licensee SJM Holdings Ltd to continue gaming until December 31 at three Dragon-branded satellite casinos in the city. That is according to a Friday report from the Portuguese-language radio service of public broadcaster TDM, citing sources it did not identify.
The casinos are: Golden Dragon (pictured) – the original venue of the group – Million Dragon, and Royal Dragon; all on Macau peninsula. According to the redio report, they have in aggregate 200 casino tables.
GGRAsia approached SJM Holdings for confirmation of the report, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.
A fourth property, Grand Dragon, in Taipa, is a satellite under the Macau gaming licence of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.
Golden Dragon Group is led by Macau businessman and former local legislator Chan Meng Kam.
Macau’s satellite venues – mostly casino hotels that have third-party promoters or investors, but that respectively rely on the gaming licence of one of Macau’s casino concessionaires – face a new regulatory framework to coincide with a fresh set of gaming concessions due to come into force at some stage next year.
In other developments regarding the Macau satellite sector on Friday, a half-page advert appeared in Chinese-language newspaper Macao Daily News, in the name of an entity called Rio Holdings Ltd.
It made a complaint – without naming Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, the relevant gaming licence holder – about the circumstances leading to the closure of satellite venue Rio Casino at the end of the trading day on Wednesday.
The advert on behalf of Rio Holdings claimed: “Throughout the process, the concession company had never negotiated with the company about cooperation after the renewal of the [gaming] concession, as well as had never proposed the continuation of operation by leasing the venue.”
GGRAsia approached Galaxy Entertainment, seeking comment on the claim in the advert, but had not received a reply by the time this story went online.
Jun 17, 2022 Macau's Legislative Assembly (pictured) is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 21, a second-reading debate and final vote on a government-backed bill to revise the city's gaming law.
