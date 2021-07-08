3 local developers join Niki Chyau Fwu’s Nagasaki IR bid

Niki Chyau Fwu (Parkview) Group, one of the contenders for partnership with Nagasaki prefecture over a casino resort, announced on Wednesday that it has linked with three Japanese construction companies to support the would-be project.

They are: Hazama Ando Corp; Okumura Corp; and Tanigawa Kensetsu Co Ltd, according to a Wednesday press statement from Niki Chyau Fwu.

Working with the three construction firms would help Niki Chyau Fwu achieve the “highest quality” for the building work on any casino resort that might be created in Nagasaki prefecture.

The Japanese authorities will permit up to three casino complexes – known in Japan as integrated resorts (IRs) – under the market-liberalisation plan. Interested local authorities must then apply to the national government for the right to host one.

Three would-be commercial partners are currently participating in Nagasaki’s request-for-proposal (RFP) process. Aside from Niki Chyau Fwu, they are: Oshidori International Holdings Ltd; and Casinos Austria International Japan.

Nagasaki prefecture’s chosen site for such a scheme is land at Huis Ten Bosch theme park, in Sasebo city (pictured), part of Nagasaki prefecture.

The Nagasaki authorities have earmarked August as the time for project presentations by the private-sector suitors. That is to be followed by the actual selection of a partner, in order for the prefecture to make a submission to the national government by spring 2022.