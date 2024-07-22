 

3 Macau ops had back office IT hit by global outage: police

The global IT outage associated with Microsoft Windows and traced to cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, saw eight Macau enterprises reporting problems, including three casino operators, according to a statement from the city’s Judiciary Police. The impact for the casino businesses was not on front-of-house operations, but instead was limited to their “internal computing systems”, said the police.

The impacted gaming companies’ services to the public had “not been disrupted”, and they were able to “maintain normality” in their operations, said the police. None of the organisations, including the non-gaming businesses were identified in the update.

As of Friday evening, the global IT disruptions had had a “limited but controllable” impact on Macau, the Judiciary Police statement said. The force cited information gathered from its Cybersecurity Incident Alert and Response Centre, a unit tasked with monitoring Internet security issues and investigating them.

The eight entities reporting back-office issues were, respectively according to a Friday statement: a local cash remittance service; two public services and two insurance companies, as well as the three gaming entities.

