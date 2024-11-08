3Q Macau gaming worker median monthly pay US$2,623

The median monthly employment earnings of people classified by the Macau goverment as gaming industry workers, amounted to MOP21,000 (nearly US$2,623) in the third quarter, unchanged sequentially but up by 2.43 percent from MOP20,500 in the prior-year quarter.

That is according to the latest employment survey published by the city’s Statistics and Census Service.

Gaming workers represent the largest-single component of Macau’s employed population, according to the data. There were 71,500 of them, or about 18.9 percent of the city’s overall 379,300 workforce. The sector’s workforce was 1.7 percent larger than the previous quarter, and up 0.7 percent on a year ago.

Their median monthly earnings were ranked second to those in the financial sector, where the third-quarter median was MOP22,000.

The median for the general employed population was MOP18,000, the same as in the prior-year quarter.

The number of Macau unemployed in the three months to September 30, fell 12.5 percent sequentially to 9,100. Most of them were looking for work, according to the survey.

Of those that were, 17.2 percent had previously worked in the gaming sector, and another 16.7 percent had been in either hotels or restaurants.

The tally of unemployed former gaming workers declined however by 26.3 percent sequentially, to 1,400 in the third quarter.