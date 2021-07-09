 

5 positive for Covid-19 at Kangwon Land hotel, casino clear

Jul 09, 2021 Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

Kangwon Land Inc, the only casino resort in South Korea permitted to offer bets to locals, confirmed after a telephone enquiry from GGRAsia on Thursday that five school pupils that subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, had stayed at the High 1 Hotel at the Kangwon Land complex (pictured), from July 3 to 4.

A Kangwon Land representative also stated to GGRAsia that since the people concerned had not visited Kangwon Land’s casino facilities, the resort’s gaming facilities were still in operation, albeit at reduced capacity in line with pandemic countermeasures.

The Kangwon Land resort is in an eastern remote upland region outside the capital Seoul.

As of 12am on Friday, South Korea had recorded 1,316 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, a new daily record, since the first case reported in South Korea on January 20, 2020. Friday’s data took the confirmed tally to 165,344, including 2,036 deaths, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.

South Korea announced on Friday it would place the Greater Seoul area under the toughest social distancing rules applicable in that nation – Level 4 – amid concerns there might be a fourth wave of new Covid-19 outbreaks over the summer, reported the Yonhap news agency.

According to information collated by GGRAsia’s South Korea correspondent, Level 4 requires any casinos located in the affected area, to close by 10pm daily.

