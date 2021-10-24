60-day ban for recovered Covid cases eyeing to fly to Macau

The Macau government has introduced a two-month ban applicable to people that have tested positive for Covid-19 and who, after recovering from the disease, wish to take a plane to the city. The measure came into effect on Monday (October 25).

“With effect from 00.00 of October 25 (local boarding time), individuals who have had Covid-19 may only board a civil aircraft travelling to Macau at least two months after the disease onset or [after they] tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time, and by presenting a certificate of recovery from Covid-19,” the city’s Health Bureau said on Saturday.

The announcement added that the latest measure did not “preclude other anti-epidemic requirements.”

Also starting from Monday, anyone intending to enter Macau on a direct flight from mainland China must hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Macau authorities. The measure covers flights arriving in Macau from any city in mainland China. It comes amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 infection cases reported on the mainland.

A similar policy had been introduced by Macau in late July, but was later eased.

Currently, only mainland China has a mostly quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau. People coming from elsewhere are required to undergo compulsory medical quarantine upon arrival in the city, which can vary between 14 days to 28 days depending on the person’s recent travel history.

Aside from Macau ID holders, only people from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are currently entitled to enter Macau. Foreigners remain barred from visiting Macau as a Covid-19 countermeasure. Some exemptions to the ban may apply.

Travellers outbound from Macau had faced a number of fresh restrictions since late September, following new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the city. They had included a 14-day compulsory quarantine-on-arrival imposed by the authorities in neighbouring Zhuhai, Guangdong province. The condition was lifted on October 19.

Starting from the stroke of midnight on Sunday (October 24), travellers arriving in China’s capital Beijing from Macau no longer are required to undergo a 14-day period of “centralised medical observation” and a further seven-day “health monitoring” period.