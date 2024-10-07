916k visitors to Macau in first 6 days of Golden Week

Macau received more than 900,000 visitors in the first six days of the seven-day mainland China holiday encompassing National Day on October 1.

There were an estimated 916,215 visitors to the city from October 1 to October 6 inclusive, most of them from the Chinese mainland.

The peak autumn business period for Macau’s casinos and hotels is referred to as October Golden Week.

Confirmed data for the first five days of the holiday, from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), show 792,927 arrivals in that time. Preliminary data for Sunday – showing 123,288 arrivals – was published by the city’s Public Security Police, the agency responsible for monitoring Macau’s immigration points.

For the first five days, the daily average stood at 158,585. That was a 37.4 percent improvement on the daily average seen in the equivalent holiday period in 2023, according to the MGTO figures.

Macau welcomed 174,234 visitors on October 3, setting a new daily record for an October Golden Week

For the October 1 to October 5, mainland visitors accounted for 678,067 arrivals, or 85.5 percent of the total in that time.

In that period, visitors from Hong Kong accounted for 79,895 arrivals, or 10.1 percent of the total, according to MGTO figures.

During the recent summer holiday season, Macau received just over 3.65 million visitors in August, setting a “new monthly record”, said the city’s Statistics and Census Service in an update in late September.