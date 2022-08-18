99pct fall in Macau visitors in Covid-hit July: govt

Visitor arrivals to Macau in July fell 98.8 percent year-on-year, due to what the government called “the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic”.

The July tally of 9,759 was down 97.4 percent month-on-month, even on the weak numbers seen in June, according to data released on Thursday by Macau’s Statistics and Census Service.

A community outbreak of Covid-19 in Macau, which started on June 18 and took more than a month for the authorities to bring under control, saw a 12-day shutdown in July of the city’s casinos as a precaution, as well as tightened travel rules between Macau and neighbouring Zhuhai in the Chinese mainland’s Guangdong province.

In the first seven months of 2022, the number of visitor arrivals dropped by 26.3 percent year-on-year to 3,474,866. The tally of same-day visitors, at 2,188,015, and overnight visitors, at 1,286,851, fell by 2.6 percent and 47.9 percent respectively.