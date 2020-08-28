Abe exit reports mark key moment for IRs: consultant

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (pictured), whose government has supported the policy of introducing casino complexes or integrated resorts (IRs) to that nation, is to “step down because of health issues,” reported on Friday public broadcaster NHK.

The media outlet said the information came from sources close to Mr Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier. NHK said Mr Abe wanted to avoid hindering Japan’s governance, against the background of his worsening chronic health condition.

Casino industry consultant Ben Lee, managing partner of IGamiX Management and Consulting Ltd, told GGRAsia on Friday: “I believe such a resignation would essentially reset the IR initiative in Japan, until such time as a new leader has come in, and we are informed of the new leader’s disposition towards integrated resorts.”

Mr Lee said he defined “reset” as meaning “pause and rethink”. “Bear in mind the IR initiative has up until now, not been seen as a domestic vote winner, based on public opinion polls,” he added.

Mr Abe’s present term in office is due to expire in September 2021.

Other Japanese-language reports indicated Mr Abe was to hold a press conference about his situation, on Friday evening (August 28).

Speculation about the Japanese leader’s health had risen, after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has reportedly battled for some years a chronic disease, ulcerative colitis.

Japan’s casino initiative has faced a number of headwinds, even with Mr Abe at the helm of government, notably the Covid-19 pandemic, that has brought into focus the issue of when the national authorities would announce their so-called ‘basic policy’ on IRs.

Several local governments interested in hosting a resort have respectively said they have paused their effort to apply to have one, until the central government makes clear all the conditions for the application process.

Up to three casino resorts were to be permitted in a first phase of liberalisation in Japan.