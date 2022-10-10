Adrianna Samuels now BMM’s VP of digital biz development

Oct 10, 2022 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs announced on Monday that Adrianna Samuels (pictured) is now the company’s vice president of digital business development.
Ms Samuels was previously chief business development officer at BMM Testlabs. In that role, she provided consulting to sports betting operators; she also led technology-related decisions for creating sports betting platforms, negotiated market access deals and joint ventures and had oversight of operational staff, according to Monday’s statement.
Ms Samuels brings “extensive experience” in a number of specialised segments, including sportsbook, online gaming, and regulatory compliance, added the announcement.
As BMM Testlabs’ vice president of digital business development, Ms Samuels will provide operators and regulators “best-in-class guidance” for market expansion, compliance, geolocation, and cybersecurity, said the company’s senior vice president of strategic accounts, Robert Reyes, in prepared remarks.
“Adrianna’s impressive background in the digital segments will enable BMM to grow our partnerships in sports betting and iGaming,” added Mr Reyes.
