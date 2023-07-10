Affilka by SOFTSWISS ties to Boomerang

Jul 10, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Affilka by SOFTSWISS, an affiliate tracking software developed by SOFTSWISS for the iGaming industry, has announced a partnership with Boomerang, a large-scale network with eight online casino brands in its portfolio.
“This collaboration marks the launch of the ‘Boomerang Partners’ affiliate programme, strengthening the operator’s portfolio of eight global online casino brands,” stated the press release by SOFTSWISS.
According to the statement, the ‘Boomerang Partners’ affiliate programme “is designed to meet essential market requirements, ensuring a seamless experience for affiliates”.
“The programme facilitates the stable withdrawal of funds to popular payment systems, including cryptocurrencies,” it added.
The release quoted the Boomerang representatives as saying that the Affilka team had provided “exceptional support” throughout the process to launch the ‘Boomerang Partners’ affiliate.
“The integration was smooth and efficient thanks to their clear, professional and quick responses to all our queries,” stated the Boomerang team.
Angelika Antonova, head of Sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS, said in prepared remarks: “Affilka has achieved remarkable progress in the iGaming industry. This success is evident through the prestigious awards we have received and the valuable partnerships we have forged with market leaders.”
