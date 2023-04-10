Affilka by SOFTSWISS ties to heavyweight Alpha Affiliates

Affilka by SOFTSWISS, an affiliate tracking software developed by SOFTSWISS for the iGaming industry, has expanded its client base through a partnership with Alpha Affiliates, a large-scale network with 11 online casino brands in its portfolio.

Under the arrangement, Affilka by SOFTSWISS is set to power gaming brands Bets.io, 1Red, Neospin, OnLuck, Golden Star, and other fiat-currency and crypto-token online casinos operating worldwide.

According to a Friday press release from SOFTSWISS, Alpha Affiliates has more than 10 years of industry experience, and 2 million players.

Visan Khaniev, chief executive at Alpha Affiliates, was cited as saying in Friday’s announcement: “We’ve decided to launch our programme on Affilka by SOFTSWISS as the platform offers such functional advantages as a flexible commission constructor, built-in payment systems, fast data synchronisation, and… an individual approach to each client and a high level of service.”

Based on first-quarter performance this year, the SOFTSWISS affiliate platform welcomed 30 new brands and now supports 230 online casinos and sportsbooks respectively operating under the licensing of Curaçao; the Gambling Commission in the United Kingdom; the Hellenic Gaming Commission; and Latvia. At the end of last year, Affilka by SOFTSWISS reported a 60 percent affiliate gross gaming revenue increase year-on-year.

An Affilka update for the second quarter this year is a ‘traffic report’ feature that will allow operators to analyse unique and non-unique clicks on referral links, and have them broken down by click country, user agent, device, and operating system, along with other parameters.