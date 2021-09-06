AGEM Index at all-time high in August

The AGEM Index, tracking the share prices of casino equipment makers, increased by 87.57 points to an all-time high of 1,012.89 points in August, a 9.5-percent gain from July.

In the last month, nearly all AGEM Index companies reported increases in stock price, with 10 posting positive contributions and two recording a negative contribution to the index. Compared to August 2020, the AGEM Index was up 109.9 percent, more than doubling from 530.38 points.

The AGEM Index’s August 2021 growth was due in large part to a 9.7 percent increase in the stock price of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. The stock was responsible for a 26.73-point increase in the AGEM Index’s monthly growth.

Other significant index contributors were Konami Corp, which added 21.64 points due to a 14.7 percent rise in stock price, and Scientific Games Corp, which contributed 21.45 points with a 17.2 percent stock price increase.

The major stock indices also performed well over the month as the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 experienced monthly gains of 4.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 1.2 percent.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) produces the monthly AGEM Index that comprises 13 global gaming suppliers throughout the world. A total of nine suppliers are based in the United States and are listed on the NYSE, Nasdaq or OTC market, while two trade on the Australian exchange, one on the Tokyo exchange, and another trades on the Taiwan OTC exchange.

The index is computed based on the month-end stock price – adjusted for dividends and splits – of each company and weighted based on approximation of market capitalisation.

The AGEM index and overview is prepared by Applied Analysis, a Nevada-based advisory services firm providing consultation services for public and private entities.