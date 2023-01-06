AGEM Index down 7pct m-o-m in December

The AGEM Index declined by 66.85 points in December, to 839.10 points, a 7.4 percent fall from the previous month. Compared to a year ago, the index was down 132.49 points, or 13.6 percent.

The index’s publisher, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), said that during December, 10 of the 12 AGEM Index companies “reported stock price decreases, resulting in 10 negative contributions to the AGEM Index and two positive contributions”.

The largest positive contributor to the December data was Agilysys Inc, a maker of business software for the hospitality sector. It added 8.69 points to the index as a result of a 19.2 percent increase in its stock price.

The largest negative factor was linked to slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, responsible for a 39.68-point loss to the index due to a 12.9-percent month-on-month decrease in its stock price.

Gaming equipment supplier Light & Wonder Inc saw a 9.5-percent decrease in its stock price, resulting in a 11.95-point loss for the AGEM Index.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.

A total of nine suppliers are based in the United States, while two trade on the Australian exchange and one on the Tokyo exchange.