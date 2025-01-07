AGEM Index ends 2024 with 34pct y-o-y expansion

The AGEM Index, a measure of the stock prices of a range of casino technology suppliers, fell by 79.54 points to 1,564.82 in December, a 4.8-percent decrease from the prior month.

Compared to a year ago, the index rose 39.9 percent, or 446.00 points, said its publisher, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM).

Over the course of 2024, the AGEM Index rose by 34.0 percent year-on-year. Since the index began in 2005, the year 2024 ranked as the fifth-fastest for growth, just short of 2021’s expansion performance.



In December, seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price decreases, which resulted in nine negative contributions and three positive contributions to the AGEM Index.

The largest negative contributor to the monthly index was Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. Although the company’s stock price rose 0.9 percent, a change in the Australian to United States dollar exchange rate ultimately led to a 28.86-point loss to the index.

Nasdaq-listed Light & Wonder Inc saw its stock price decrease by 9.1 percent, leading to a 19.14-point loss for the index.

The largest positive contribution to the index was sourced to Australia-listed Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. Its 15.3 percent increase in stock price resulted in a 0.49-point gain to the AGEM Index.

In December, two of the three major U.S. stock indices decreased from the prior period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 5.3 percent over the month, while the S&P 500 fell by 2.5 percent. The Nasdaq increased by 0.5 percent from the prior month.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries, and components for the gaming industry.

The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.