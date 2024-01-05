AGEM Index for December up 2.7pct m-o-m

The AGEM Index, a measure of the stock prices of a range of casino technology suppliers, increased by 29.82 points in December, to 1,118.82, up 2.7 percent from the prior month, according to a Thursday announcement. Compared to a year ago, the index was up 279.72 points, or 33.3 percent.

During December, 10 of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases, while there were “two negative contributions to the AGEM Index,” said the index’s publisher, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM).

The largest positive contribution to the monthly index was from Australia-listed slot machine maker and digital content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, whose 0.6-percent increase in stock price led to a 16.09-point gain for the AGEM Index.

Japan’s Konami Group Corp, which via its Konami Gaming Inc and Konami Australia Pty Ltd units supplies casino slot machines and floor management systems, saw its stock price increase by 0.9 percent in December, leading to a 10.31-point gain for the AGEM Index.

The largest negative contribution to the monthly index was from gaming equipment and content provider Light & Wonder Inc, which had a 7.1-percent decrease in share price month-on-month, leading to a 12.71-point loss for the index.

All three major U.S. stock indices rose in December 2023. The Nasdaq increased by 5.5 percent over the month, while the S&P 500 rose by 4.4 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 4.8 percent from the prior month.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries, and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.