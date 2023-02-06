AGEM Index for January up nearly 14pct m-o-m

The AGEM Index, a measure of the stock prices of a range of casino technology suppliers, increased by 113.32 points in January, to 952.42, up 13.5 percent from the prior month. Compared to a year ago, the index was up 26.55 points, or 2.9 percent.

January saw “11 positive contributions to the AGEM Index and one negative contribution”, said the index’s publisher, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM).

The largest positive contribution was via slot machine supplier Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, which recorded an 11.3-percent sequential increase in stock price, leading to a 44.55-point gain to the index. Crane Co, a supplier of cash-handling and other equipment for the casino industry, had a 15.4-percent increase in share price month-on-month, generating an 18.70-point gain to the index.

The lone negative contributor was slot maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. Its 3.7-percent stock price decrease from December resulted in a 0.01-point loss for the AGEM Index.

All three major stock indices in the United States saw month-on-month increases in January. The Nasdaq rose 10.7 percent from the prior month, and the S&P 500 grew by 6.2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 percent from December.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.