AGEM Index for March up slightly m-o-m

The AGEM Index, tracking stock prices for major publicly-listed makers of gaming equipment, rose by 2.45 points month-on-month in March, to 955.40 points, an increase of 0.3 percent from February.

Measured year-on-year, the March index was up 191.27 points, or 25.0 percent.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) produces the monthly AGEM Index in concert with research firm Applied Analysis LLC.

In the latest period, nine of the AGEM Index companies reported stock price decreases, while three companies posted an increase in stock prices. As a result, only five companies posted positive contributions to the index last month.

The top contributor in March was Japan’s Konami Holdings Corp, parent of casino equipment firms Konami Australia Pty Ltd and United States-based Konami Gaming Inc. It had an 19.6-percent increase in its stock price that led to a 22.39-point gain for the index.

The largest negative contributor to the index was gaming supplier International Game Technology Plc. Its 19.4-percent drop in overall stock price resulted in a 19.41-point decrease in the AGEM Index.

All three major U.S. stock indices increased over the reporting period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 2.4 percent, while the S&P 500 grew by 3.6 percent. The Nasdaq experienced a 3.4 percent increase.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries, and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.