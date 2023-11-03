AGEM Index for October down 4.2pct m-o-m

The AGEM Index, a measure of the stock prices of a range of casino technology suppliers, decreased by 44.35 points in October, to 1,011.35, down 4.2 percent from the prior month, according to a Thursday announcement. Compared to a year ago, the index was up 164.71 points, or 19.5 percent.

During October, eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price decreases, with only “four positive contribution to the AGEM Index,” said the index’s publisher, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM).

The largest negative contribution to the monthly index was from Australia-listed slot machine maker and digital content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, whose 5.7-percent decrease in stock price led to a 28.68-point loss for the AGEM Index.

Gaming equipment maker and content provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) saw its stock price fall by 16.2 percent, leading to a 20.94-point loss for the index.

The largest positive contribution to the index was sourced to Nasdaq-listed Agilysys Inc, a maker of business software for the hospitality sector, whose 29.7 percent increase in stock price resulted in a 16.44-point gain to the AGEM Index. Agilysys’ stock price increase was fuelled by fiscal-year 2024 second quarter financial results, with the firm reporting a 22.8 percent year-on-year increase in net revenue.

All three major U.S. stock indices declined in October 2023. The Nasdaq decreased by 2.8 percent over the month, while the S&P 500 fell by 2.2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 1.4 percent from the prior month.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries, and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.