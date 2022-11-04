AGEM Index rebounds 14pct m-o-m in Oct, still down y-o-y

The AGEM Index rose by 106.87 points in October, to 846.64 points, rebounding 14.4 percent from the previous month.

The index’s publisher, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), said nonetheless that year-on-year in October, the index was down 21.5 percent.

“The latest period marked the first month-over-month increase following a two consecutive month skid,” stated the trade body.

During the month, nine of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases.

The largest positive contributor to the October data was slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, responsible for a 35.62-point gain to the index due to a 12.6-percent month-on-month increase in its stock price.

Gaming equipment supplier Light & Wonder Inc contributed a 29.78-point increase to the index as the result of a 30.9-percent increase in its stock price.

The largest negative factor was linked to Konami Corp, with a 2.3-percent decrease in its stock price resulting in a 5.20-point loss for the AGEM Index.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.