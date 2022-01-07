AGEM Index rebounds with December up 11pct m-o-m

The AGEM Index for December 2021 rose to 971.59 points, 11.39 percent up on the prior month, showed a press release released on Thursday. The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) said the index of stock prices for major publicly-listed makers of gaming equipment was 41.4 percent higher than a year earlier.

AGEM produces the monthly AGEM Index, in association with research firm Applied Analysis LLC.

Of the 12 global gaming equipment manufacturers covered by the index, eight contributed positively to the increase in the overall index last month.

AGEM said December’s index growth was largely driven by a 7.98 points contribution from gaming supplier International Game Technology Plc. Electronic casino games supplier Scientific Games Corp was also a significant contributor to the overall growth, adding 5.65 points to the index last month.

The largest negative contributor to the index was Tokyo-listed Konami Corp, whose 5.0-percent drop in stock price led to an 8.48-point decrease in the AGEM Index.

All three major U.S. stock indices increased month-on-month, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 experiencing increases of 5.4 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.The Nasdaq saw a 0.8-percent increase from November.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.