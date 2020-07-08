 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

AGEM Index slight monthly gain in June amid pandemic

Jul 08, 2020 Industry Talk, Latest News, World  

AGEM Index slight monthly gain in June amid pandemic

The AGEM Index for stocks of major casino equipment suppliers increased by 4.53 points in June to 407.41 points, a 1.1-percent gain from May. Judged year-on-year, June’s result was down 19.4 percent.

Six of the 13 firms on the index reported month-on-month stock price increases in June despite what the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), which issues the indicator, described as “ongoing uncertainty about the global economy and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The stock price of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd – the largest-single contributor to the index’s value in June  – nonetheless decreased by 0.9 percent sequentially, due to “the Australian dollar strengthening against the U.S. dollar”, said AGEM. Judged year-on-year, Aristocrat Leisure’s June stock price decreased by 17.0 percent.

AGEM Index June 2020

Crane Co – the second-largest individual contributor to June’s index – saw a 6.7 percent month-on-month increase in stock price, which led to an index contribution of 3.93 points. But the company’s stock price in that month declined by 28.7 percent year-on-year.

Most other constituent companies of the AGEM Index have also seen a double-digit year-on-year decrease in stock price during June.

In June, “all three major U.S. stock indices increased, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 grew by 1.7 percent,” noted the gaming sector trade body. The Nasdaq “experienced a gain of 6.0 percent” for the month, it added.

The AGEM Index is produced in association with Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-, U.S., -based research firm.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

2022 before Resorts World Manila biz recovers, frets Nomura

2022 before Resorts World Manila biz recovers, frets Nomura

Jul 08, 2020  

Business recovery for Philippine casino complex Resorts World Manila is likely to be “challenging” with gaming comeback slow and 2019 net income levels being reached only in 2022, suggests a...
Read More
GGR at 40pct of normal enough for Studio City break even

GGR at 40pct of normal enough for Studio City break even

Jul 08, 2020  

GM appointed for CoD Mediterranean, Ballantyne retires

GM appointed for CoD Mediterranean, Ballantyne retires

Jul 08, 2020  

AGEM Index slight monthly gain in June amid pandemic

AGEM Index slight monthly gain in June amid pandemic

Jul 08, 2020  

Studio City Int launches share offer, Melco backs move

Studio City Int launches share offer, Melco backs move

Jul 08, 2020  

Pick of the Day


US$10.4 million

June's casino sales by South Korean casino operator Grand Korea Leisure