AGEM Index up 4.4pct m-o-m in January

The AGEM Index, a measure of the stock prices of a range of casino technology suppliers, increased by 49.28 points to 1,168.10 in January, a 4.4 percent increase from the prior month, according to a Tuesday statement. Compared to one year ago, the index was up 215.67 points, or 22.6 percent.

During the latest month, six of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases, “which resulted in six positive contributions and six negative contributions” to the AGEM Index, said its publisher, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM).

The largest positive contributor to the monthly index was Japan’s Konami Group Corp, which via its Konami Gaming Inc and Konami Australia Pty Ltd units supplies casino slot machines and floor management systems. Konami Group’s 23.6 percent increase in stock price led to a 37.27-point gain for the index.

Australia-listed slot machine maker and gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd saw its stock price increase by 9.0 percent, leading to a 22.52-point gain for the index.

The largest negative contribution to the index was sourced to gaming equipment maker International Game Technology Plc. Its 5.3-percent decrease in stock price resulted in a 6.53-point loss to the AGEM Index.

All three major U.S. stock indices increased in January 2024, which marked the third consecutive month of growth across the board. The S&P 500 rose by 1.7 percent over the month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 1.2 percent. The Nasdaq increased by 1.0 percent from the prior month.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries, and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.