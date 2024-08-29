AGEM moves to a ‘traditional’ management setup

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), a trade body representing casino and lottery equipment suppliers, announced on Wednesday changes to its management structure. It said the changes would make the setup “more traditional” and “better serve the interests of AGEM and its members within the global gaming supplier sector”.

The changes would also mean the organisation could “fully align” the term periods served by AGEM’s leadership team with the organisation’s financial year.

Daron Dorsey (pictured, right), now as president and chief executive of AGEM, “will be fully responsible for day-to-day management of… operations, affairs, initiatives and professionals”. Mr Dorsey was previously AGEM’s executive director.

In his new role, Mr Dorsey “will continue to collaborate and work in conjunction with AGEM’s elected chair and board of directors for the interests of the AGEM membership, while maintaining a governance and oversight structure like many of its members and similar trade organisations,” according to the announcement.

Bob Parente (pictured, left) will complete his current term as chair of the AGEM board, and work with it “to continue governance oversight of AGEM plans and priorities,” said the update.

Mr Parente, who also serves as an executive vice president (EVP) and chief business development officer for Light & Wonder Inc, was quoted as saying: “We believe this structure will serve AGEM members and the supplier sector well.”

He added: “Daron was brought in to help build upon the AGEM foundation and pursue new initiatives to advocate for our supplier industry interests in various forums.

“His prior background and executive experience will be important as we embark on this natural progression for AGEM as the trade association for the global gaming supplier community.”

Mr Parente noted that AGEM is developing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to expand its board composition “to maximise” its access to the “best gaming industry talent”.

The announcement mentioned other AGEM board members that would continue in office to March 31 next year.

They include: AGEM secretary Thomas Jingoli, an EVP and chief operating officer (COO) at Konami Gaming Inc; and AGEM treasurer Ryan Comstock, the COO at Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

Also in office through to the end of the first quarter of 2025 are: AGEM board members Elaine Hodgson, president and CEO of Incredible Technologies Inc; Luke Orchard, senior vice president, chief compliance and risk management officer at International Game Technology Plc (IGT); David Lucchese, EVP of sales, marketing and digital at Everi Holdings Inc; and Tom O’Brien, global gaming general manager of customer relations at Aristocrat Gaming, the land-based business segment of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.